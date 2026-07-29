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Here are the games NPR staffers are loving this year

NPR | By Vincent Acovino,
William Troop
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:28 PM CDT

NPR staffers talk about some of their favorite video games to come out so far this year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
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