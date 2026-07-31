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The U.S. economy is still growing, but at a slower pace

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Michel Martin
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

The U.S. economy continues to grow, but at a slower pace than earlier in the year. GDP grew at an annual pace of 1.5% during April, May and June.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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