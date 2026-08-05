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As Iran war grinds on, military families learn to live with longer overseas deployments

WBUR
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Community members gather during a candlelight vigil for Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who died when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during the Iran Israel U.S. war, Monday, March 9, 2026, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Community members gather during a candlelight vigil for Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who died when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during the Iran Israel U.S. war, Monday, March 9, 2026, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

As U.S. troop deaths mount in the war with Iran, military families cope with anxiety about their loved ones deployed in the Middle East.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Courtney Sanders, a mother of twin Navy officers and executive director of the nonprofit Blue Stars Families’ Chicagoland Chapter, and WHRO reporter Steve Walsh, who covers military and veterans affairs from Norfolk, Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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