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Unrest mounts in Kashmir as Pakistani security crackdown stokes reform movement

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

Pakistani forces blockade Kashmir as protesters demand electoral reforms and -- increasingly -- revolution.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
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