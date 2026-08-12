How a road could change West Africa's urban future

Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR.
Danielle A. Scruggs
Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a visuals editor at NPR, covering national and politics stories.
Rahul Mukherjee
Rahul Mukherjee is a senior graphics reporter at NPR, where he reports data and visually driven stories.
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