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Former officer trainer on ICE's plan to outfit officers with electric shock gloves

WBUR
Published August 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend up to $20 million to equip its officers with gloves that can deliver electric shocks. The agency says the new tools can help with de-escalation, but critics aren’t so sure.

Former officer trainer and ICE attorney Ryan Schwank joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the practicality of these new devices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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