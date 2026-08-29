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Trump says U.S. has struck a deal for control of Venezuelan oil reserves

NPR | By Julia Simon,
Joel Rose
Published August 29, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT

President Trump says a new deal with Venezuela would give the U.S. control of more than 65 billion barrels of oil reserves.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions Correspondent on NPR's Climate Desk.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
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