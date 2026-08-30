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Finally, an economic indicator you can eat

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Joel Rose
Published August 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT

A corn dog may look like lunch. But to an economist, the price is a bigger story about food prices and inflation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
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