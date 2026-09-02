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What's up with the bond market?

NPR | By Sophia Paliza-Carre,
Christopher IntagliataScott Detrow
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:08 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with economist Justin Wolfers of the University of Michigan about what's going on with the bond market — and why it matters to everyday people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
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