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U.S. strikes three Iranian oil tankers in renewal of hostilities

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Joel Rose
Published September 5, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT

The U.S. strikes three Iranian oil tankers after Iran targets two American warships, in the latest exchange over shipping and the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR World News
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
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