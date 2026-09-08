Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble tuning into BBC World Service? We’re on it and working to get it back up ASAP!

Hurricane Lowell could cause flooding, mudslides in western Hawaii

NPR | By Juliana Kim
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:45 AM CDT

Hurricane Lowell triggers hurricane warnings on its approach to western Hawaii as a major Category 3 storm.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a reporter on NPR's General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator and It’s Been a Minute
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate