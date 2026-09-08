Hurricane Lowell could cause flooding, mudslides in western Hawaii

Juliana Kim is a reporter on NPR's General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator and It’s Been a Minute.
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