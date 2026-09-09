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The missed warnings before 9/11

WBUR
Published September 9, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about the events leading up to Sept. 11, including the 1998 terrorist attacks on the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the attack on the USS Cole in 2000.

Zelizer says these events serve as a permanent reminder that the government needs to do more when there is sufficient evidence pointing to various threats, whether it be climate change, terrorism or future pandemics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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