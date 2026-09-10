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Russian drones suspected of infiltrating NATO airspace

WBUR
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:13 AM CDT

As Ukraine strikes Russian gas plants in a grinding war of attrition, Russian drones are suspected of flying over European countries. This week, a drone nearly hit a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Norway, according to the Norwegian prime minister.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses the risky strategy with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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