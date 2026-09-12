Yemen's Houthis capture a Red Sea island in threat to shipping

Yemen 's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured the island of Mayun at the entrance of the Red Sea, a key alternative for shipping Saudi oil and other exports since Iran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The island's seizure was confirmed by a senior military official with Yemen's internationally recognized government and a Houthi official. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to journalists.

About 12% of the world's goods are typically shipped through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. It's especially important to Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally.

The Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement Friday that "maritime navigation is safe for all companies except for Saudi vessels." But markets are nervous, and experts have described the Houthis as highly unpredictable.

A United Nations spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said Houthi rebels in Mokha seized a compound that had housed U.N. staff, who all fled safely before the city's capture. Haq said that "no U.N. personnel remain in Mokha right now."

Saudi Arabia shuts down oil pipeline, citing attacks

Saudi Arabia said Friday it had shut down a major, cross-country oil pipeline as a "precautionary measure" following attacks the day before. The Saudi Energy Ministry did not say who carried out the attacks.

The East-West pipeline has been vital to Saudi Arabia continuing oil exports in the months since the Iran war has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement early Saturday, the Iraqi government said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the operations command in Maysan province and dismissed its commander after authorities determined that attacks targeting Saudi Arabia were launched from a site in the province.

According to the International Energy Agency, Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea port at the pipeline's end have more than doubled since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

Anthropic blocks users in Houthi-held Yemen over weapons development

The AI company Anthropic said it blocked users in northern Yemen who were using its AI models to run weapons development programs, some using commercially available smartphones.

Anthropic said its models were being used to pursue sophisticated precision, long-range ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The company said it identified the users during an internal investigation and banned their accounts.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen have been smuggling advanced weapons for years despite a blockade and U.N. arms embargo. Iran denies arming the rebels.

Anthropic said the accounts used Claude Code to develop software that "steers and stabilizes a flying vehicle" and were working to develop weapons including a guided rocket that allows mobile phone users to autonomously track targets.

There is no evidence the users in Yemen succeeded in fielding a weapon, the company said.

Iran to meet with Gulf Arab neighbors over Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Friday that a regional meeting is planned between Iran and other Persian Gulf countries, including Oman and Iraq.

Baghaei told reporters the meeting will take place on Monday in Oman and will include discussion on prior talks between Iran and Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Located on either side of the strait, Iran and Oman have held talks over managing ship traffic through the critical waterway, which has been heavily disrupted by the Iran war.

Israel says it has destroyed Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that his country's military has completed the destruction of tunnels in the strategic Ali Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, which he said were built by the militant group Hezbollah with Iranian funding.

The ridge has been the site of clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in recent weeks. Nearby residents heard loud explosions and felt the ground shaking Thursday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to demolish houses in villages under their control in southern Lebanon.

Residents displaced from the coastal village of Mansouri watched from a distance on Friday as Israeli drones carried boxes of explosives to be dropped on their homes. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man is killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza

An Israeli strike on Friday killed a man walking in a street in southern Gaza and wounded several people, including children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the body and the wounded.

The Israeli military said the strike in Khan Younis had targeted a Hamas member.

Meanwhile, mourners held funeral prayers for two of three men who were killed Thursday in Khan Younis. The Israeli military said one of the men, Mohammad Yazouri, was a Hamas commander.

Meeting between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors set for next week

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet at the U.S. State Department next week to discuss developments and the implementation of a trilateral framework, the State Department said Friday. "It remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and Israel's security," it said.

The next round of formal discussions will take place in Rome in October.

Formal talks in Rome were supposed to start next week, but planning for the U.N. General Assembly, the Jewish holidays and King Abdullah's Lebanese Armed Forces conference in Paris made that impossible, according to the statement.



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