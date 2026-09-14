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NASA relocations could hinder agency's ability to build spacecraft

NPR | By Chiara Eisner
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

NASA has been moving engineers out of their labs as a way to reduce waste. But the moves may be limiting the agency's ability to make spacecraft.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Chiara Eisner
Chiara Eisner is an investigative correspondent at NPR. Her reporting for NPR has led to congressional action and regulatory changes, and has been honored with multiple national awards.
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