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After ICE shooting, DoorDash driver is detained with bullet still lodged in his back

WBUR
Published September 22, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT
Flowers and candles are seen near the site where a Venezuelan man was shot in his vehicle by an ICE officer in Austin, Texas, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)
Eric Gay/AP
Flowers and candles are seen near the site where a Venezuelan man was shot in his vehicle by an ICE officer in Austin, Texas, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)

On Sunday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and injured a Venezuelan man, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, who was delivering a DoorDash order.

Perez’s lawyer says that he was transferred from a hospital to a detention center even though he still has a bullet in his back.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing 28-year-old Garces Perez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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