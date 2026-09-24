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An alleged hack of FBI data could have major security implications

WBUR
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

A notorious criminal hacking group says it stole the personal information of thousands of FBI agents and others who applied for a job at the bureau. The FBI says it is investigating the apparent hack, which could have major security implications for the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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