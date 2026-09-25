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If tension between China and Taiwan erupts, will the U.S. step in?

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 7, 2023. (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Chiang Ying-ying/AP
A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 7, 2023. (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Tensions between China and the U.S. are high over tariffs, artificial intelligence, the war in Iran — and China’s claims on Taiwan.

China has not ruled out retaking the island democracy by force, and there are questions about whether or not the U.S. would go to war with China in defense of Taiwan.

Simon Shuster, a staff writer with The Atlantic, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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