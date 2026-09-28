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Remembering Mighty Sparrow, a calypso great who carried the genre into a new era

NPR | By Sophia Paliza-Carre,
Christopher Intagliata
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:43 PM CDT

The legendary calypso singer Slinger Francisco, known popularly as Mighty Sparrow, has died at 91 years old.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
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