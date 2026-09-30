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FBI investigating massive data breach of the bureau's job portal

NPR | By Jenna McLaughlin,
A Martínez
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

The FBI says it's addressing a massive data breach, vowing to go after the hackers they believe are responsible.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
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