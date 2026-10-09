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Now a major hurricane, Isaias is expected to make landfall in less than 24 hours

WBUR
Published October 9, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Hurricane Isaias has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm, sustaining top winds of 120 mph as it barrels toward the Florida panhandle and coastal Alabama.

Federal forecasters expect the hurricane to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday morning near Pensacola, Florida, some 50 miles east of Baldwin County, Alabama, where emergency management director Tom Tyler is helping his community prepare for the storm.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Tyler about what’s at stake.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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