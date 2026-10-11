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Cineplexity: When your partner doesn't like the same movies you do

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Kathryn FinkJoel RoseAdam Raney
Published October 11, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT

NPR producers and film buffs Marc Rivers and Kathryn Fink reflect on when a film they showed their significant others didn't go over so well.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Adam Raney
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