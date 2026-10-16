To Madvillainy and beyond: How Stones Throw Records created a galaxy of taste

In his 2004 New Yorker essay "Doom's Day," the critic Sasha Frere-Jones gave a buzzed-about new LP some distinctive praise, hailing it as a triumph of the indie label. "Independent pop — not just hip-hop — has in many ways become a version of graduate school, a safe zone where artists can eke out a living, take their time doing specialized work," he wrote. "The duo Madvillain demonstrate that hiding out can be the right move. Madvillain's music is accessible but idiosyncratic, catchy but soaked in noise, lighthearted but full of abstractions. Madvillain is why independent hip-hop isn't such a bad idea; this group needed breathing space." In the two decades after that initial release, Madvillainy — an album-length collaboration between the rapper MF DOOM and the producer Madlib — would become one of hip-hop's most celebrated achievements, rising from if-you-know-you-know classic to ubiquitous dorm-room poster. The small Los Angeles label that released it, meanwhile, has managed a similar arc: embodying the indie ideal as a creative ethic, giving artists space to breathe.

Founded in 1996 by Chris Manak, aka the DJ and producer Peanut Butter Wolf, Stones Throw Records has come to feel central to LA's robust underground, plugged into the MCing and beatmaking networks that orbit local institutions like open-mic workshop Project Blowed and bygone club night Low End Theory. The label first gained traction releasing the music Wolf made with his late partner Charizma, and producing "battle records" — vinyl composed primarily of samples for DJs, like the cult classic Super Duck Breaks. But its true trajectory was set in 1999 with the signing of the alt-hip-hop group Lootpack, whose lineup featured the prolific and enigmatic Madlib, then still occasionally known by the alias Quasimoto. A reclusive, process-oriented vinyl aficionado, Madlib was a star seemingly made in Stones Throw's image. By the mid-2000s, he had company, as masked villain DOOM and Detroit producer extraordinaire J Dilla filled out a trifecta of flagship acts.

As Stones Throw gained a reputation among the heads, its catalog grew to represent the broader interests of its brain trust, which also included general manager Eothen "Egon" Alapatt and art director Jeff Jank. The experimental artist Gary Wilson and the retro singer Mayer Hawthorne joined the fold, as did rapper turned soul man Aloe Blacc and jazz sideman turned renaissance man Karriem Riggins. Label interns James Pants and Sofie Royer would graduate into signees, and Royer's roommate Knxwledge would form the group NxWorries with Anderson .Paak, setting the latter on a creative trajectory that led to work with Dr. Dre and Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, the violinist Brittney Parks was redefining the loop tradition as Sudan Archives, synthesizing an electro-R&B that could extend in any direction. Parks has since become a critical darling, while NxWorries won Stones Throw its first Grammy in 2025.

Once a crate-digger's paradise, elevating turntablism and instrumental hip-hop from fringe métier to serious business, Stones Throw steadily became its own eclectic soul universe, integrating funk, R&B and electronic music into the same breakbeat-infused palette. As the label has grown, and originators like Dilla and DOOM have passed on, the sound has become harder to pin down. But its guiding principle has always been a delightfully strange epicurean taste, creating a home for castaways outside of rap commercialism. Amid a festival celebrating the label's 30th anniversary, artists and staff have gathered here to explain to NPR Music how a little niche imprint came to leave an outsized impression on pop culture.

The Foundations

A core team assembles

Chris "Peanut Butter Wolf" Manak — Stones Throw founder, DJ and producer: As a kid, I was making mixtapes. I was into hip-hop, but if I go back earlier, it was more like funk and soul and disco. And when I was 16, I noticed the records I was buying were mostly from labels that I didn't necessarily know about — Tuff City, or Profile, the early Def Jam records. At that point, I really wanted to have a record label.

I was in a band with Jeff Jank, a good friend of mine from high school. A lot of MCs in San Jose would find out about that record and want to work with me, and the rapper Charizma was one of them. He was 16 at the time; I was 20. We got signed to a major label called Hollywood Basics, which was a division of Walt Disney. We were a duo, kind of like when Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth and Gang Starr were duos. And then the label folded; we got dropped. And then Charisma got killed. He was 20 years old, and I quit music for a while. I quit everything. I was at home trying to just cope with losing my friend. I wasn't actually consciously trying to figure out anything. I was just living day by day.

A few years later, I went back to my original idea of starting a label. One of the reasons was to put out some of the music that I had done with Charizma. But I also knew a lot of rappers and hip-hop producers in the Bay Area that were making stuff that I thought was very interesting, and they were not signed. So I was like, let me start my own label, and have about three or four good artists that I really like. I'll just keep putting things out and see how it goes.

A-Trak — DJ, producer and president of the Brooklyn label Fool's Gold: I met Peanut Butter Wolf in late '97. I was 15 years old, and there was a tour that he and Cut Chemist were on for a compilation called Deep Concentration. When that tour came through Montreal, where I lived at the time, Joseph Patel, who put together the compilation and the tour, reached out to have both myself and Kid Koala join the Montreal and Toronto shows. I was a young scratch DJ kid — I had won the DMC World Championships literally a few months prior, while I was still in high school. My world was just picking up really fast.

I don't think I knew about Stones Throw. But Chris [Peanut Butter Wolf] and I kind of got along right from when we met. In hindsight, he was probably psyched to meet some kid who could scratch well. Somewhere along the way, he must have told me that he also had an independent record label, because around that same time, my brother and I founded our first label, Audio Research. We idolized the underground scene of the era. We'd go down to New York and go to Fat Beats, the record shop, and buy whatever they were championing; this was the era of Company Flow and Rawkus Records. So it was cool to meet this sort of eccentric DJ with super-vast musical knowledge, who had a cool label. I'd see him like once or twice a year, but every time, he was doing something new.

Eothen "Egon" Alapatt — Stones Throw general manager (2000-2011): I was graduating from college, and my plan was to move to New York to work in the hip-hop underground, make beats and sell records and stuff like that. I had already manifested the idea that the only record label that I wanted to work for was Stones Throw — and I didn't just want to work for it, I wanted to run it.

[Peanut Butter Wolf] saw the work that I was doing and he told me, "I'm moving down from San Francisco to LA, and I want you to work with me. But you have to graduate — go get your s*** together, and move out in like a month. … I'm gonna rent a house. You can stay in it with me, and we'll figure out a salary when you get there." So there was like a wing-and-a-prayer type situation. He'd already sent me a test press of the Quasimoto record [2000's The Unseen], and I'd been in the Bay to see the reaction to it. The reaction wasn't that good from the hip-hop bona fides: It was like, "What is this weird s***?" I was like, this is exactly the place that I need to be.

I got to Connecticut and sorted out all my stuff; I was between there and New York City. He flew out and met me. We pooled the money that we got for a gig he had booked with MTV — I opened, he headlined — and I had some money that I'd gotten from remixing the Beastie Boys for their Criterion Collection DVD. We took all that money, rented a van and drove across the country.

Peanut Butter Wolf: When I started the label I had been working at a record distributor, and I started a hip-hop division for it. I was really interested in indie hip-hop labels that were putting out one to two singles by an artist, but the songs were really magical — and Lootpack was one of them that I heard. I called the number on the record; it was the group of a producer named Madlib. They'd put out one 12-inch, but they didn't have any distribution: Madlib's dad pressed it up, and he was sitting on records. I said, "If you press 500 or 1000 records, I'll sell what you have." I ended up working something out to put out Lootpack's future stuff. They just had so much music, and I would listen to their tapes more than anybody else. I really was blessed with the artist roster I had. … I wasn't actively looking for stars. I was looking for really cool records to be associated with.

DaM-Funk — Stones Throw artist (2007-2015): While shopping at Aron's Records in Los Angeles, I noticed some records displayed near the entrance, and one that caught my eye was by an artist called Funkaho. I looked at the artwork and thought, "Whoa, they got funk in it!" As I continued looking around the store, I noticed records by Yesterdays New Quintet, which was a Madlib side project, and Dudley Perkins' Flowers. Seeing all these different records displayed together made me curious about [the label issuing them], Stones Throw. I thought, "I gotta check this label out."

Anderson .Paak, member of the Stones Throw duo NxWorries: I had a friend growing up that was very into Living Legends and J Dilla and Common and MF DOOM. I was more into mainstream rap — Snoop and Jay-Z and Kanye. He would always challenge me and be like, "Those guys are just pop guys. These guys over here are real underground spitters, and a lot of those guys are influenced by these guys."

It wasn't until I got to LA, when I was around 21 and chasing my own dream as an artist, that I started tapping into the underground scene — and one of the first acts that I really got into was J Dilla and Madlib. That same friend burned me a CD of Champion Sound [a 2003 collaborative album, released by the two artists as Jaylib], and I just couldn't stop listening to that. I wanted to get everything that Madlib did, and everything that Dilla did. Then that led me to MF DOOM, and I started seeing that all these records were coming out on Stones Throw.

Aloe Blacc — Stones Throw artist (2006-2013): I heard the music on underground hip-hop radio shows — the Friday Night Flavas show that used to be on Power 106, or the UCI hip-hop radio station, or USC's hip-hop show back in the '90s. As an underground hip-hop head, Stones Throw seemed like the gold standard, at least on the West Coast. You could go to the record store, and if you saw the logo, you'd pick it up, and probably buy the record without even listening to what was on it, because you just trusted the curation.

The Pillars

Madlib, DOOM and Dilla solidify an aesthetic mission

Egon: We were living in this beautiful mid-century, three-bedroom house near the airport in Playa del Rey — it was Chris, me, and Jeff. We each took a bedroom, and the deal became that Jeff would do the art direction, I would do the business stuff, and Chris would do the A&R, figurehead, catalyzing stuff. Very quickly after that, Madlib moved into the living room, which was this big open area, and set up a studio.

Peanut Butter Wolf: Madlib really kind of keeps to himself. I think that's why a lot of people don't know about him. I think most people who are into rap music know Madvillainy, but there's so much Madlib material that has been released, and I'm sitting on over 500 unreleased songs — instrumental beats, stuff with rappers, stuff with the imaginary band he made up, Yesterdays New Quintet. He has really dedicated himself to craft and put all of the public-facing stuff aside, in a way that can maybe be detrimental to legacy, whatever that means. But you go through that music, and the backlog is so incredible. You can get lost in how expansive it is.

Anderson .Paak: I had never met Madlib before, or even seen him around. I just knew that he was from the city [.Paak's hometown of Oxnard, Calif.], and he had been doing his thing for years. I was kind of late to the party, so when I started discovering it, I was just so enamored about how raw it was. It was amazing to me that he had so many alter-egos and so many different versions of what he was doing. That was really inspiring for me too, to be like, "Wow, you don't need to just be one thing. You can do whatever you want."

It's this complete expression. You get samples from, like, drug PSAs, and then these little excerpts and skits, and then you get soul. There's just so much stuff coming at you, not to mention some of the illest beats, period. West Coast sound, but more his own style.

Peanut Butter Wolf: When Madlib and I had DJ gigs, we would both bring [MF DOOM's] Operation: Doomsday in our crate. There was a point in the early 2000s where I asked him, 'If you could work with anybody besides your immediate crew from Oxnard, who would it be?' He said MF DOOM and Jay Dee, who we didn't call Dilla until later.

Egon: Chris handled Dilla, because Dilla was his guy. No one knew DOOM. But my old running buddy from college, that I would go record collecting with, lived in the same town as DOOM and had lent him some gear. I called him and said, "Dude, I need you to be an emissary for this project. Can you bring some records and, like, a mission statement to DOOM about this guy Madlib, and see if they want to work together?"

DOOM wanted money to work on this stuff. It was a hard thing to pull together, like, 1,500 bucks on the fly, you know? Sometimes there would be more checks out than there was money in the bank. But I gotta tell you: The chemistry between Madlib and DOOM was so real. I took photos those first few days, and when I look back at them, it's the two of them really understanding each other.

Peanut Butter Wolf: With the Jaylib record [Champion Sound], which was Jay Dee and Madlib both rapping over each other's beats, they were just sending CDs back and forth — they were never in the same city together. Originally, Madvillainy was kind of the same thing. But then DOOM was like, "Hey, I want to come out and really do this proper." Madlib was living at my house at the time, and it was a modest house, but we crammed everybody in. We got DOOM a hotel; he was staying at the house as well to record. But even with that, I never saw them in the same room. It was really DOOM recording his vocals in my bedroom, and Madlib making beats in the converted bomb shelter basement with all-concrete walls.

Egon: Madlib didn't have a studio, he had the bomb shelter. So he would just mix everything to CD, and we would have to figure out a way to edit it and then record. If DOOM wasn't a hip-hop producer himself, if Dilla wasn't a producer and a rapper himself, those records wouldn't have happened. DOOM had to go edit the tracks just as much as any of us did.

A-Trak: If I was going to LA, I would crash at the Stones Throw house for maybe two or three days, and Wolf would give me some sort of Madlib beat CD or two to listen to. I remember hearing some of the instrumentals that ended up making it to the Madvillain album, and the thing that was always a trip to me is that Madlib would have little skits at the start of the songs already, before giving it to an MC. I think most beatmakers or producers will just make a beat, and then assemble the sort of seamless connective tissue of an album afterwards. But Madlib had such a crazy imagination. I can only imagine how inspiring it had to be for DOOM and Dilla and whoever else to get these beat CDs and be like, "Whoa — what is this whole cinematic soundscape that I'm getting from this guy?"

Egon: I think all of us really believe that he was the greatest hip-hop producer besides Dilla. Madlib would talk about DOOM being Charlie Parker, and Dilla being Coltrane, and him being Miles Davis or Sun Ra or some amalgamation of the two of them. That's kind of the way that we looked at it. But Madlib wasn't appreciated like Dilla was.

Peanut Butter Wolf: It was weird because [Dilla] was getting more money for one track from some of these major label artists than we could afford to give him for a whole album. I'm always thankful that he did stuff with us. He was really fully on board with the Jaylib record, and when that record came out, he had already had health problems. I knew he wasn't really touring with Slum Village [the rap group Dilla co-founded in Detroit], and so I never pushed it to try to go on a tour with him. But he said that he was down, and I couldn't believe it.

Karriem Riggins — Stones Throw artist (2012-2016): I think everything about Dilla's production stands out because he truly had his own voice. He became one with the drum machine. And through learning how to articulate himself on the actual instruments he loved hearing on the records he sampled, he developed his own musical language.

Anderson Paak: Dilla was someone who was really a student of the game, and had extensive knowledge of not just hip-hop, but soul, rock, jazz, Latin music. He was also one of my favorite rappers when he's rapping on his own beats. Seeing the stuff that he's sampling, the stuff that he's playing on and interpreting … I just imagine he probably had millions of records and was going through them all, exploring different worlds. When you have such an extensive knowledge, you see that there's really no rules to this.

Peanut Butter Wolf: One day we were in the car on the way to the record store, and Jay Dee gave me a CD and said, "Hey, throw this on." It was what eventually became Donuts [Dilla's second solo album, released shortly before his death in 2006]. I told him, "I know that you get a lot of money from rappers, and that you work with so many big ones. It's cool if you put out versions with rappers over some of these songs, but I'd love to put this out as the instrumentals." And he was like, "Yeah, let's do it." I never asked him if he showed me it that day for me to put it out, or if he had an intention to put it out period, with anybody — or if it was just, "Let's listen to some beats in the car." I'll never know the answer to that.

But I do know that he agreed to me putting it out. Not only did he agree, but he went back to make it longer. He got really sick again, and I know he made music in the hospital. I never saw him make a beat or anything, but when we did visit, Madlib would always give him records. He gave him a turntable, a little portable to sample. I think maybe Madlib was thinking, if he were in the hospital, what would he want to do? Make beats.

A-Trak: He had so many reinventions, but through all that, it was knocking drums and super-pristine sonic collages. Everything was placed so cleverly, and so no matter what sound he would come with, you wanted to hear his snare drums and his bass lines. Then Donuts comes out, and it's completely stripped down, just cut-up samples. We were used to hearing him chop up samples indecipherably for 10 years, and then he gave us these super-naked, bare bones reimaginations of loops. It surprised most of his listeners, including myself. And it was just such a trip to get the album in the same week that you find out about his passing. The whole thing kind of took a while to digest. But I think through the years, there's just something to the sort of distilled purity of Donuts. It's almost like you're witnessing this craftsman in his little atelier, sewing or knitting, down to the raw elements.

Opening Doors

A younger generation adds colors to the palette

Karriem Riggins: One thing I've always appreciated about Stones Throw is that their music is boundaryless. It's not confined to any particular genre — it's just good, soulful music.

Egon: Stones Throw always was a bit of an eclectic venture. I started bringing soul and funk reissues, and then I started my own label, which I distributed through Stones Throw. Chris would do things that were off the beaten path too, like sign Gary Wilson. So there were things like that happening, which I think people looked at as more like a novelty, less as part of the core of what Stone Throw was.

Aloe Blacc: Peanut Butter Wolf was signing some risky, strange, left-field, weird artists, and I think he also was looking at how to expand the legacy of Stones Throw — for it to be potentially more than just a hip-hop label. I feel like I came in right at the right time for him, having those idea, and that inclination. Shine Through [Blacc's 2006 debut] was my opportunity to share all of the experimentation that I was doing. I looked at it as a table of contents to my future: Here's all of the music that I think I'm going to do in my career, but each of these songs is just the title of a chapter.

Good Things [2010] was an opportunity to take one of the chapters from the Shine Through album a little bit further. Egon had an idea of me going to work with the musicians of the production house Truth & Soul, who had all sort of been the backing band to Amy Winehouse's Back to Black album. I spent a couple weeks at a time in New York, putting the album together; we had no idea what was going to happen. I knew that it would probably be something that Stones Throw fans would be interested in, new music that people could sample from.

As an underground indie artist, you're not expecting a whole lot of success — financial success or even industry success. You're just kind of you. There's a certain level that you expect to get to, but nothing past that. And with How to Make It in America's synchronization of "I Need a Dollar" [which became the HBO series' opening theme], it changed the game — for me, in a major way, and for what I think an indie artist can expect.

DaM-Funk: I saw myself as the funk artist on Stones Throw. Straight-up funk — it wasn't hip-hop or any of the other styles I might have been experimenting with. I wanted people who were familiar with funk to understand that there was a new direction for the music. It embraced synthesizers and the influence of late-'70s and early-'80s funk artists who inspired me: people like Prince, Junie Morrison, Slave, Steve Arrington, Aurra, Kashif, Mtume, and Change. I was also influenced by Los Angeles artists like DJ Quik, and musicians who were pushing G-funk into different directions. My goal was to bring modern funk to Stones Throw in a way that respected the past, while pushing the music toward the future.

James Pants, Stones Throw artist: I met Peanut Butter Wolf the night of my senior prom, still in tux: I took my date to his show in Austin, Texas. I had spent days prior emailing every variation of Peanut Butter Wolf — "pbw," "pbwolf," etcetera — at the Stones Throw email, offering to take him record shopping. Thankfully, he responded to a random Texas teenager. I spent the next few days driving him around town, picking up vinyl.

I emailed Wolf again [about interning at the label]. He agreed, and I spent the next few months in LA calling various record stores throughout the country asking how units were selling. I was a journalism major, so I'm not quite sure what they saw in me.

Stones Throw never hired me, and neither did any grocery store in LA, so I returned to my college town of Spokane, Wash., with just a few hundred bucks, considering my rap music production career over. I stopped making beats and made some weird scream-funk in my basement just for fun. I eventually sent some songs to Matt, who liked them enough to pass them on to Wolf.

Peanut Butter Wolf: Matt Rowland, who worked at Stones Throw, was like, "Did you know James makes music?" I heard it, and I really liked it. And he was totally into the idea [of putting it out]. He was an intern who later became an artist. That's what actually happened with Sofie Royer as well: We hired her to do digital marketing for us, and then she went and became the voice of Boiler Room and quit Stones Throw. I heard her music, and I was like, "Hey, come back! Let's put something out!"

When Sofie was an intern, she had two roommates that were making beats, Mndsgn and Knxwledge. She was always telling me about their music. I heard it, I liked it, and ended up signing both of them separately. Knxwledge showed us this thing he was working on with Anderson .Paak. He's kind of singing, kind of rapping — it's kind of in-between. I don't know what it is, but I like it.

Anderson .Paak: I was on Bandcamp and SoundCloud — these were pretty much the formats that we were rocking on at one point — and I somehow stumbled on Knxwledge's "Hexual" mixtapes on Bandcamp. I was obsessed with them. It was kind of like the Madlib thing: I was just so impressed that this dude had so much material out. I was exploring the world of his beats, and I thought that he had a real gift in finding an amazing eight-bar loop that you can just be hypnotized by.

One day, I saw he'd done a remix of a live performance I did called "Play Your Part." Next thing I know, he hit me on Twitter and sent me a s***-ton of beats. I really wanted to impress him. I had just gotten my first car, and I was cruising around every day playing these beats. I felt like I was this young pimp that came from the South, landed in LA and was trying to make a new life for himself: This guy has nothing, but he's ambitious and he wants to start over. It was a whole story.

Eventually, he's like, "Man, we gotta link." He lived right by the Hollywood Bowl. I went to his apartment one day, and he was just a super chill, quiet dude. I was bouncing off the walls — I couldn't even keep up with how much weed he smoked. We were polar opposites, but I think we saw a lot of each other in each other. Where he lacked, I could pick up, and vice versa. Once we had "Suede" and a few other tunes, and I was like, "Yo, play this for Stones Throw, let's see if we can get it on there." I was always bugging him. "You're signed. I want to be signed!"

I was doing a lot of different things before I met Kxwledge. If you listen to my music and the tone, it was a lot of experimentation going on, but I don't think I had a distinct sound until I started working with a producer. It was a cohesion that happened, and that was how I was able to get signed. It was through "Suede" that I got into Dre's studio; that was the music that he really loved.

Peanut Butter Wolf: With Sudan Archives, I heard one song — "Come Meh Way" — and I knew right away I wanted to work with her. I couldn't put a finger on what it was, but she came into the studio, and she just seemed really shy and kind of awkward. She'd introduce herself as a musician, and I'd tell her, "You're an artist." I brought her to Japan and did shows with her, but I could tell that she was going to be a lot bigger than I ever would be.

Her last album, [2025's The BPM], was a different, more dancey direction for her. She was like, "I'm really into the Detroit techno sound, and I'm gonna go to Detroit and record my album there." It took a minute for people to understand the changes. She was like, "I know it's not really Stones Throw." And I'm like, "Yeah, but what is Stones Throw?" I think with the last album, she really came out of her shell. And the album before that was voted the No. 2 album of the year on Pitchfork. Just seeing where she's gone from when I first met her, it's pretty remarkable.

A-Trak: The more recent chapter of Stones Throw — Benny Sings, John Carroll Kirby, and even the NxWorries Project — I think those success stories show that it continues to be a label where a new crop of music fans will want to sign. It's one thing to have released Quasimoto and Madvillain. But for there to be a young audience — a sort of post-Tyler, the Creator audience — who thinks that Benny Sings is super-cool or Mndsgn is super-cool, and wants to sign to the label because of that? When you consider the amount of years that have passed since Jaylib and Madvillain, that's super impressive.

For a lot of labels, there's a point where they're like, "OK, should we try to release something that really is commercially viable?" And "commercial" is not a dirty word, but there can be misses when labels try to do that. I think Stones Throw is really uncompromised: There's never been a release where you're like, "Yeah, that was the weird years." It also kind of shows how the hip-hop mindset is larger than hip-hop music. Even though stuff they release might not be rap music, a lot of times it still sounds like a beat tape. It just kind of shows the broader scope of what happens when your ears are shaped by hip-hop. You can aim farther.



Copyright 2026 NPR