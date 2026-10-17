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Oregon governor Tina Kotek reacts to Silver Rail Elementary school shooting

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Michelle AslamChristopher Intagliata
Published October 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM CDT

NPR's Joel Rose talks with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek about the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National NewsNPR News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Michelle Aslam
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
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