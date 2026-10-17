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Student protests widen into greater social unrest in France

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley,
Joel Rose
Published October 17, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT

Hundreds of protests took place in cities across France. Most of them were peaceful but some turned chaotic and violent.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR World News
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
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