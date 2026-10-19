Cardi B: Tiny Desk Concert

It's rare that we have to turn people away, but when word got out that Cardi B would be at the NPR Music office, we drew one of the biggest crowds I've ever seen here. People from all walks of life lined up to watch one of rap's most unfiltered stars take over the Desk. In leather pants and a power blazer, Cardi brings a humble and humorous spirit as she runs through a set packed with hits.

The haunting synths and outright confidence of "Hello" sets the tone right away. Cardi rides that energy into a reimagined "ErrTime." Then she shifts gears for the vulnerable "Man of Your Word" and "Be Careful," keeping her humor intact through some of her most personal material. "Change the vibes, change the vibes," she jokes before bringing the Cardi Party back with "Up," which slides straight into "AH HA." To close, the rap superstar plays two pivotal songs from her catalog: "Bodak Yellow," the breakout that started it all, and the boogaloo-heavy "I Like It." By the end, Cardi is swinging her hips with the crowd and she leaves beaming with gratitude, handing out hugs to a few lucky audience members.

SET LIST

"Hello"

"ErrTime"

"Man of Your Word"

"Be Careful"

"Up"

"AH HA"

"Bodak Yellow"

"I Like It"

MUSICIANS

Cardi B: vocals

Adam Blackstone: bass, keys, music director

DJ Ray G: DJ

Eugene Roberts: keys

Clayton Sears: guitar

Cedric Thompson: drums

Kenneth Whalum: sax

Melvin Jones: trumpet

Tiffany Stevens: background vocals

Ebony Franklin: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Alanté Serene, Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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