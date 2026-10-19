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Democratic candidates and Republican Super PACs drive record fundraising this midterm

NPR | By Stephen Fowler,
Michel Martin
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

What the latest campaign finance filings tell us about the state of play in the midterm elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR’s Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump’s return to office.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
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