Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support this station? Make a donation or become a monthly contributing listener by clicking here!

6 million steps, hundreds of recordings: Creating a sound map of the Pacific Crest Trail

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Christopher IntagliataJeanette Woods
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM CDT

We journey with a hiker as he records the sounds of 2,600 miles of wilderness on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Fuller
See stories by Jason Fuller
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Jeanette Woods
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate