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For India's disenfranchised, voter roll cuts is about more than elections

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

India is plunged into political crisis after 130 million names were struck off voter rolls during a massive revision.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
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