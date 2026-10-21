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Some students return to school in Bend, Oregon, after shooting

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
Children place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (Joe Kline/AP)
Joe Kline/AP
Children place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (Joe Kline/AP)

Many students in Bend, Oregon, are back in class for the first time after a deadly school shooting there last week. The Bend-La Pine District is releasing students early Wednesday, but the impacted school, Silver Rail Elementary, remains closed until further notice.

Host Indira Lakshmanan hears more from Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins about how the community is coping.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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