Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

A U.S. House seat, if you can keep it

A U.S. House seat, if you can keep it

Voters in rural Alabama cast historic votes in November 2024. It was the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two picked their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern, at the time of these reports, was over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team spent nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two. The reports are filed below.
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    Award Entries
    "...a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it." Alabama Public Radio Democracy/Election coverage
    APR Staff
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress.
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    Award Entries
    "...a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it." An APR News Series
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two.
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." An APR News Documentary
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new district two.
  • ***Note-Jay Reeves said leave the slug blank for this*** Fred Gray with the street renamed in his honor at the Fred D. Gray Avenue dedication ceremony, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. The civil-rights attorney was honored with his name on the road previously know as W. Jeff Davis Ave. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 5-- How Gomillion versus Lightfoot led the way.
    Lynn Oldshue
    Voters in rural Alabama will soon cast historic votes this November. It’s the first-time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. This may sound like a one-of-a-kind event, but it’s not.
  • D'Angelo Harrison at work at Monroeville Seafood
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 4. Minority business owners say "think about us..."
    Cori Yonge
    It’s not easy being a small business owner. That’s especially true for Black-owned businesses without generational wealth. The US Small Business Administration estimates less than one fifth of Alabama businesses are Black-owned. The numbers are even lower in the cities and counties that make up Alabama’s newly drawn Congressional District two.
  • A drawing of Alabama's new Congressional District 2, along with District 7, by APR News Director Pat Duggins
    News
    “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.” The view from Belarus on Alabama’s new seat in Congress
    Pat Duggins
    This story isn’t part of Alabama Public Radio’s investigative series on the newly redrawn Congressional seat in District 2—But it could provide an interesting perspective—from the view from the former Soviet nation of Belarus.
  • News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 3 -- A two hour round trip to see the doctor
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in one Alabama Congressional district will make history in November. They’ll cast their first ever votes for a newly redrawn seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered deep red Alabama to redraw its political map to better represent African Americans. The APR news team spent the better part of the year investigating issues impacting voters in the new District 2. One hits many close to home.
  • FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, speaks during hearing to craft the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    News
    “…a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it.” Part 2-- A day in the life of Terri Sewell
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. That’s what the high court seems to want. Now, let’s look at how things are and the impact that has on Terri Sewell. She’s the only Congressional Democrat in Alabama and the only African American…
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 1 of an APR news investigation
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two. Here’s how it all began and where it’s going…