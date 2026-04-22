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How Americans used to get their weather from the post office

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 22, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

Farmers’ Bulletins were national weather reports compiled each evening in Washington, D.C., and sent to thousands of communities. It was an information lifeline for rural America in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Smithsonian National Postal Museum curator Lynn Heidelbaugh joins Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik to discuss how the Farmers’ Bulletin system first developed and why it was so critical for a growing nation.

The front page of a Farmers' Bulletin weather report. (Courtesy of The Smithsonian National Postal Museum)
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The front page of a Farmers' Bulletin weather report. (Courtesy of The Smithsonian National Postal Museum)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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