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Celebrating Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Diantha Parker
Published April 25, 2026 at 6:37 AM CDT

Fine art photographer Nancy Breslin joins NPR's Scott Simon in studio to celebrate Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Arts & Life
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Diantha Parker
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
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