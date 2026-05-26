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Movie audiences are obsessed with 'Obsession'

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:22 PM CDT

A horror film made for less than a million dollars by a YouTuber in his studio feature debut is driving audiences to theaters in droves.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
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