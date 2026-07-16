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Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.

A closer look at a family object: A shillelagh from Ireland 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT

Two long and thorny black sticks have been handed down through generations in Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd’s family.

O’Dowd learns more from Noel Campbell, or Nollaig Mac Cathmhaoil in Gaelic. Campbell is assistant keeper, a curator, at the National Museum of Ireland in County Mayo.

As part of our series on the 250th anniversary of America, we’re looking at artifacts passed down from one generation to the next that tell the story of this country. 

Two long and thorny black sticks have been handed down through generations in Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd's family. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
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Two long and thorny black sticks have been handed down through generations in Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd's family. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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