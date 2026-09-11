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Sept. 11 attacks changed countless lives forever. We look back at how we covered the day

WBUR
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

Here & Now was only in its second day of national broadcasting in 2001 when the 9/11 attacks occurred.

We joined the voices trying to explain to the country, what was going on.

Robin Young looks back on that day, with incredible sound as it unfolded. And then we hear the story of a family affected. Jill Gartenberg‘s husband, Jamie, was trapped in the north tower after the two planes hit the World Trade Center.

He calmly and valiantly called into local television, to report what was going on, and to try to allay the fears of other families. Meanwhile, his voice messages and conversations with Jill, were gutting and despairing.

It’s a snapshot of one of the most painful times in American history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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