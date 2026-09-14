See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards, airing on NBC and Peacock.
Monday night's ceremony is hosted by
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Shows that aired between June 2025 and May of this year are eligible for awards — including The Pitt , Pluribus , The Diplomat , and The Gilded Age on the drama side, and The Bear , Margo's Got Money Troubles , Shrinking and Widow's Bay on the comedy side.
You can find
the nominees here, along with hopes from NPR critics here.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.
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Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.
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Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards.
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Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.
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Actor Jeff Hiller and
Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.