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The divorce laws that make it hard to get divorced

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
A couple exchanges wedding bands at City Hall in Philadelphia, Oct. 11, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Matt Rourke/AP
A couple exchanges wedding bands at City Hall in Philadelphia, Oct. 11, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Most people who tie the knot expect to live happily ever after. But it doesn’t always turn out that way.

One in three Americans in 2023 who had ever been married said their first marriage ended in divorce, according to the Pew Research Center.

Rachel Cohen Booth is a senior correspondent for Vox who took a deep dive into the U.S. divorce laws, and she speaks with host Indira Lakshmanan about what she found.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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