Greetings from Syria, where time seems to melt as a glassmaker braves scorching temps

Our world as journalists can move fast; every day there's breaking news from all corners of the world, and we scramble to stay on top of multiple threads of information each day.

That is why I loved watching this glassmaker just outside the historic Old City in Damascus. In 100 degree summer heat, he patiently shaped cup after glass cup in the blistering furnace in front of him, seemingly impervious to the temperature.

Time seemed to matter less than the process of melting and stretching the hot, melted glass. He made cups and oil jars and decorative lamps in a variety of jewel colors, using techniques and styles that have not changed for decades. Watching his craft reminded me to slow down and enjoy the moment, too.

Even though his shop was right on the edge of the Old City of Damascus, it was largely empty. Syria's nearly 14-year civil war has ended, but the economy is still struggling, while inflation has ratcheted up the cost of living in the last year. Even a glass can be a luxury for some.

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