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'Wait Wait' for October 24, 2026: With Not My Job guest Daniel Vosovic

NPR
Published October 24, 2026 at 11:30 AM CDT
A headshot of fashion designer Daniel Vosovic
D. Vosovic
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Daniel Vosovic
A headshot of fashion designer Daniel Vosovic

This week's show was recorded in Kalamazoo with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Daniel Vosovic and panelists Rachel Coster, Peter Grosz, and Shantira Jackson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

President Mixx-A-Lot; They Bring Your Food and Steal Your Data; Keeping Jack Fresh For the Holidays

Panel Questions

You Let Your Cat Do What?!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a feud in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Fashion designer and Project Runway alum Daniel Vosovic answers our questions about tarmacs

Peter talks to fashion designer and Project Runway champion Daniel Vosovic. Daniel plays our game called, "Project Runway meet Project Tarmac." Three questions about airport tarmacs and runways.

Panel Questions

Something New To Feel About On Dating Apps; A Stinky Retreat

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Ashes to Ashes, Chips To Chips; Gold Medal Poses and Snap, Crackle and Pop Get Soggy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after they were caught stealing our biometric data, what will robots do next?

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