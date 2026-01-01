PMJA Award, Best Radio Feature. Alabama Public Radio "Trump, Greenland, and the Alabama Expedition."

Please find enclosed Alabama Public Radio’s entry for the PMJA award for Best Radio Feature titled “Trump, Greenland, and the Alabama Expedition." The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent two months on this story, with no budget.Donald Trump’s ambitions to acquire Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark have been well documented. But, this isn’t the first time the United States and the Danish have clashed over the island.James Niiler reports for the Alabama Public Radio newsroom from Aarhus, Denmark. His feature focuses on a 1906 dispute over whether part of Greenland was an island, sought by the United States. The Danish “Alabama Expedition” was pivotal in refuting that claim. It made arctic explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen a national hero in Denmark.This event was also dramatized by Netflix in a film titled "Against The Ice," starring Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones.)Respectfully submitted.