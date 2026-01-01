Digital Media Center
PMJA Student Award, Best Feature, "An insider's view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott"

“The greatest planning idea for an event was the planning that Joanne (Robinson) and I made in her living room for the Montgomery bus boycott.”

Fred Gray
Attorney to Rosa Parks and MLK

Please find enclosed Torin Daniel’s entry for the PMJA award for Best Student Feature for “…an insider’s view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.”

Please click here to listen to the content...https://www.apr.org/news/2025-12-11/an-insiders-view-of-the-montgomery-bus-boycott

Daniel features two people on the “front lines” of the Montgomery Bus Boycott that helped make Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior an international figure. This story used never-before-heard audio with Fred Gray. The attorney for Rosa Parks and MLK recalls the planning process that went into the boycott and how King was the last of three names under consideration to lead the effort.

APR Listeners also heard from MLK’s barber Nelson Malden. He recalled the day, from the window of his barber shop, the day the boycott began.

Respectfully submitted.
FILE - In this April 26, 1956, file photo, a bus driver is all alone as his empty bus moves through downtown Montgomery, Ala, as a boycott continues even though the bus company has ordered an end to segregation. The 60th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott is widely credited with helping spark the modern civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Horace Cort, file)
Horace Cort/AP
/
AP
