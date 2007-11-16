Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Harvard for the Home-Schooled, Christian Crowd

Published November 16, 2007 at 11:01 PM CST

For home-schooled students, Patrick Henry College in Loudon County, Va., is like Harvard University.

Many high-achieving, home-schooled students have passed through Patrick Henry's campus, which is meant to provide a network of connections for the rest of their lives — like Harvard or Stanford does for others. The conservative Christian college is known for attracting top students and arming them with religious training and an Ivy League-quality education.

Hanna Rosin, a journalist who has covered religion and politics for The Washington Post and written for The New Republic, GQ and The New York Times got to know Patrick Henry's students — even housing some of them who were on internships. Her new book, God's Harvard: A Christian College on a Mission to Save America, follows the lives of students as they cope with college life.

Scott Simon spoke with Rosin and Daniel Noa, a Patrick Henry alum, about how home schooling and Patrick Henry shapes students.

