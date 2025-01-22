Prince Harry settles with Murdoch's British tabloids as trial is about to begin

Updated January 22, 2025 at 06:29 AM ET

LONDON — Prince Harry and a senior British lawmaker have agreed to settle with Rupert Murdoch's British publishing arm, fulfilling their quest for a full-fledged apology in the years-long struggle to hold the Murdoch tabloids here accountable for illegal privacy invasions and an alleged coverup of crimes.

Murdoch's British newspaper wing, News UK, offered a "full and unequivocal apology" to Harry for what it admitted were unlawful intrusions on his privacy from 1996 to 2011, for the strain it put on his family, and even for its actions toward his mother, the late Princess Diana.

It acknowledged "phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World." It further admitted "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun."

"After endless resistance, denials and legal battles ... to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law," David Sherborne, the lead attorney for Prince Harry and former Member of Parliament Tom Watson, said outside the courthouse shortly after the settlement was announced.

Wednesday's statement is the first admission by Murdoch's corporate empire of wrongdoing by The Sun, which expanded to seven days when he closed the News of the World at the height of the phone hacking scandal in 2011. Together, the two British tabloids, which the Australian-born Murdoch bought more than a half-century ago, served as the economic launching pad for the expansion of a global media empire, including his rise in the U.S.

In addition to News UK's apology to Harry, the company offered an apology to former Member of Parliament Tom Watson, a senior Labour Party leader who is now a member of the House of Lords, for surveilling him from 2009 to 2011, when he was investigating the Murdoch tabloids for Parliament.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Watson spoke poignantly as he addressed his former wife, saying he regretted the burden the tabloid's attention had placed on their family's life. He also spoke of others who had been targets of tabloid hacking, which included the royals, politicians and celebrities but also the victims of terrorism and crime, as well as war dead.

"At least we know now that ...victims and their loved ones are unlikely to have their phones hacked or their medical records stolen by tabloid newspapers as routinely used to happen," he said.

The settlement was announced just before opening arguments began in a trial slated to last at least six weeks. The timing was reminiscent of Murdoch's decision two years ago to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation suit brought by a voting technology company against Fox News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Murdoch's team made the offer on the cusp of trial then, too. In that case, Fox made a modest admission that incorrect claims had been made, but the size of the settlement was the more telling concession.

Here, the agreement included an eight-figure payment to Harry and Watson, covering damages and their legal fees, according to two people with knowledge of events. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about events.

Neither News UK nor Harry and Watson's legal team responded to NPR's request for comment on the size of the payments. By American standards, the sum is not a huge amount for this sort of court case. In the UK, it's considered staggering.

Harry and Watson's lawyers told the court this month that the litigants were not seeking financial advantage from the case. Harry asserted he was seeking "specifically truth and accountability," last month in an interview with the New York Times.

It was intended by Harry and Watson to give their legal team the ability to present publicly newly secured evidence to make the case that top executives destroyed evidence during the height of a phone hacking scandal here more than a decade ago.

Those at the core of those allegations include Will Lewis, now CEO and publisher of The Washington Post. He was not a defendant in the case, and denied all wrongdoing. Due to the settlement, claims against Lewis and the other executives have not been tested in court. News UK, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's vast media company, vigorously denied any destruction of evidence or deception of police.

