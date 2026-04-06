Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Some school districts are agreeing to exclude students without legal status

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:48 AM CDT
Students walk into Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver. (Rebecca Slezak/AP)
Rebecca Slezak/AP
Students walk into Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver. (Rebecca Slezak/AP)

Some school districts across the country are moving to exclude students without legal status from federally funded college credit and career education programs, according to reporting by Chalkbeat, the nonprofit education news outlet.

But the moves could bump up against a Supreme Court ruling that requires public schools to serve all students.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Matt Barnum, an editor and columnist with Chalkbeat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate