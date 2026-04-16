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Jury finds Live Nation acted as a monopoly and inflated prices

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
The Ticketmaster logo is seen along the sideline of the field before an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
The Ticketmaster logo is seen along the sideline of the field before an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

A federal jury in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that Live Nation, the concert giant that owns Ticketmaster, is acting as an illegal monopoly that is driving up ticket prices for consumers.

Doha Mekki, the former acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s antitrust division who helped file the original complaint against Live Nation in 2024, joins us to discuss what the verdict means for the live entertainment industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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