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Want children to score higher in reading and math? Try early intervention

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)
Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)

Infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays may benefit from therapy services before they even start school. Now, researchers have evidence of how early intervention is boosting children’s test scores years later.

Host David Folkenflik speaks with Jeanette Stingone, an assistant professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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