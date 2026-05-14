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JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty says airline will survive, despite volatile industry and rising jet fuel costs

WBUR
Published May 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
A JetBlue flight takes off from Logan Airport. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Jesse Costa/WBUR
A JetBlue flight takes off from Logan Airport. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In the ashes of Spirit Airlines, which shut down in early May, JetBlue has risen anew. The airline took advantage of the gap left by Spirit and has focused its growth on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, previously Spirit’s home base.

And, as CEO Joanna Geraghty tells WBUR Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing, that’s just the beginning of JetBlue’s growth. As part of The WBUR Breakfast Club, the two women sat down to discuss the challenges JetBlue is facing and what’s next on the horizon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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