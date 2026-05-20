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DOJ deal gives Trump, his family, and his businesses immunity from IRS investigations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

The Internal Revenue Service is “forever barred and precluded from prosecuting or pursuing” examinations of President Trump, his family members, and businesses. That’s according to an addendum added to the unusual Department of Justice deal to create a a $1.8 billion fund that would provide payments to people claim they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks to Georgetown Law professor Mary McCord about this arrangement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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