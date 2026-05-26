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How the post-grad job search can weigh on mental health

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

It’s college graduation season for the class of 2026, and we want to know about how the job search is going for you — or someone you love — as you climb the first step of your career ladder. We’ve been asking listeners to share their experiences and want to spotlight one in particular that stuck with us.

Here & Now listener Joshua Beach of Roseville, Calif., joins host Robin Young to talk about the mental health aspect of job hunting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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